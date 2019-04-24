Khloé Kardashian Shaded Tristan Thompson & Revealed the Real Reason They Broke Up

The hits keep on coming. Khloé Kardashian shaded Tristan Thompson on Instagram—once again. But are you that surprised? Kardashian knows how to be as cryptic as possible while still making her frustrations abundantly clear. In this latest post on her Instagram, Kardashian seemed to hit at the fact that Thompson didn’t fight for her after their breakup. On April 23, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to post some background info on her relationship and ultimate split with Thompson (all in the form of a cryptic quote, of course.)

The quote read, “The saddest thing about our story is that we could have made it work. If you cared about me like I cared about you, you would have fought for me. But you didn’t.” It continued, “So it’s clear, i was right every time that i told you that i loved you more. You always denied it and said you loved me more, but I guess now we know.” The quote is finished with a time stamp of “7:18pm.” That could mean the mom wrote it to herself at the time of her heartbreak or pulled it from somewhere else because it resonated with here. Regardless—it’s clear this breakup is still pretty tough on her.

Things between Kardashian and Thompson hit an ultimate low back in February when rumors of a cheating scandal between the pro-athlete and Jordyn Woods (AKA Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF) emerged. Thompson recently attended their daughter’s first birthday party and shared a video to his Instagram.

It’s clear the couple wants to make their separation as smooth and easy for their daughter.

True seemed delighted by (although entirely oblivious to) the extravagant decorations her mom organized for the celebration.