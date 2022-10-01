Khloé & Tristan Are Not ‘On Speaking Terms’ After Surrogacy Birth—Here’s When They Talk

No time together. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s scandal was the final straw between the two. Sources close to the Good American founder and the NBA basketball player say that things are still tense after he fathered another woman’s child.

A source told E! News that the two are not talking to each other at all, but have one exception. “They are currently not on speaking terms,” the insider shared, however, they do speak when they are “coordinating for the kids.” Another source told Hollywood Life that Khloé is absolutely done with Tristan and his antics. Khloé “can’t imagine ever getting back together” with Tristan, according to the source. They continue, “Far too much has happened over the years and the trust is gone. The last thing she needs in her life again is more Tristan drama. That ship has sailed for her, and she’s glad they can be cordial and co-parent together.”

“Going through what I went through was Tristan was incredibly hard,” Khloé acknowledged in a confessional on an episode of The Kardashians where they reveal that they were secretly engaged. “The hardest part about it all is training yourself to un-love someone. This was my life for six years. And we weren’t just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. He was my workout buddy, we did all these things together. And so learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly.”

Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate gave birth to a baby boy on August 5, 2022, according to her reps to Page Six. Khloé’s reps confirmed that the two would have a second child together to Page Six on July 13, 2022. The statement read,“ We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” Khloé and Tristan have one daughter, True, 4. The surrogacy was planned before news broke that Tristan cheated. A source told Page Six that, “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’”

In 2021, former personal trainer Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan, alleging that the pair conceived a child together after having an affair earlier that year. Tristan, for his part, vehemently denied these claims until a January 2022 paternity test confirmed that he did, in fact, father the child, who was born in December 2021. Maralee has since filed additional court documents against the NBA player, which include alleged direct messages from Tristan claiming he was engaged to Khloé at the time of the affair. While Tristan’s legal team claims that the messages are fake, Maralee’s lawyer argues that his denial only proves his “refusal” to support their child.

