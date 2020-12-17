Khloé Kardashian Reunited With Tristan Thompson in Boston After His Dinner With a ‘Mystery Blonde’

Back together. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited in Boston after his “mystery blonde” dinner. A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 16, that the the NBA player and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were seen at the Zuma restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel on Dalton Street in Boston on Tuesday, December 15.

The insider also noted that a film crew was there, which hints that Tristan’s move to Boston in December without Khloé may be a storyline on the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Tristan’s relocation to Boston comes after he signed a $19 million deal to play with the Boston Celtics. KoKo, for her part, still lives in Los Angeles with their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. “They came in around 8:30 p.m. for dinner on Tuesday night, they walked in single file, there was a third member with them, as well as three members of a production crew,” the source said. “Cameras were capturing the dinner. Khloé and Tristan were seated in the private dining room, which is surrounded all in glass for their dinner.”

The eyewitness also said that Tristan and KoKo were “very dressed down” for their date. “Tristan wore an all-grey sweatsuit and Khloé was in black, with a very cute winter hat with a pom pom on top. They both ordered several sushi rolls off the menu and stayed for just over two hours,” the source said. After KoKo and Tristan’s date, the Good American designer took to her Instagram with a green Celtics cake that read, “Welcome.”

Tristan and Khloé’s date comes after the basketball player was photographed with a “mystery blonde woman” at dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel, the same place he and Khloé went on a date days later. Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show Tristan and the woman across from each other at dinner dressed in hoodies. “I spoke to him and welcomed him to Boston. It was just him and the girl at dinner,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.

Turns out, the woman wasn’t a mysterious date but Tristan’s estate manager named Julia, who found his home in California and is on a hunt for a permanent home for him in Boston. According to TMZ, the dinner between Julia and Tristan wasn’t romantic in the slightest.