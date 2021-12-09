We Finally Know if Khloé Has Talked to Tristan Since Claims He Fathered Another Woman’s Baby

Since rumors he cheated again and fathered another woman’s baby, fans have wanted to know about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship now and whether they still speak.

News broke on December 3, 2021, that Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloé—with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True—in March 2021 with personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, while he celebrated his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Maralee claimed that Tristan is also the father of her baby and sued him for child support, as well as reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. In her the court documents, Maralee also included alleged texts from Tristan confirming their relationship and ‘insisting that she get an abortion,” as well as “threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.” Another alleged text also shows that Tristan, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, offered Maralee $75,000 to keep her pregnancy a secret and claimed that he is retiring from the NBA after the current season and would soon be “unemployed.”

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” one of the alleged text messages reads. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

A rep for Maralee confirmed to People on December 6, 2021, that she gave birth to her and Tristan’s alleged son around the time news of their affair broke. So where are Khloé and Tristan now? Well, a source told People on December 9, 2021 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the NBA player are amicable terms since news broke of his alleged affair while they were together. “Khloé is moving on,” the insider said. “Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are OK between them.” The insider also confirmed that Khloé and Tristan are on speaking terms and “focused on co-parenting True.” (Tristan also shares 4-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

While Khloé and Tristan are in communication, a source told Entertainment Tonight on December 6, 2021, that the former couple’s conversations are “really only about True.” The source continued, “Khloé is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan’s new baby, especially going into the holidays. Khloé is always so positive, but this brought her down a little. She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it’s really done for now, but she thinks it’s for the best.”

As for how Khloé found out about Tristan and Maralee alleged affair, a source told The Sun on December 8, 2021, that the Good American founder learned about her former flame’s rumored child on social media. “Khloé was shocked to her core when she found out—and even more shocked at how she found out,” the insider said. “It wasn’t Tristan who told her, it was messages on social media that her team were getting way before the story came out.”

The source also confirmed that Khloé had “hope” she and Tristan would reconcile before rumors of his infidelity. “Khloé may now be saying they’ve been broken up since spring—but that’s not the whole story,” the source claims. She had actually been giving Tristan ‘one last chance’—he was getting therapy, and staying single and out of trouble and then they were going to see where they were at.”

