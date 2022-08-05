Here’s if Khloe Wants Tristan to Be There For Their 2nd Child’s Birth After Fathered a Baby With Another Woman

She’s there for her kid. After their announcement, fans are asking: what is Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship like during their surrogacy? It seems like Khloé is fine doing things on her own.

A source told Hollywood Life on August 4, 2022, that The Good American founder is okay with her ex-boyfriend not being there for the birth of their second child. “Khloe wants to be there for the birth and she does not care if Tristan is there or not,” the source dished. “Everyone in the family is so proud of the way that she handled the entire Tristan situation. Khloe’s been frantic getting everything perfect for the baby and she’s gone way overboard. Not only has she had the nursery done for months, but she has stocked her place with everything that any baby could ever possibly need– and more.”

“She has been getting so much help from her sisters, and especially Kim. Kim has really helped to prepare Khloe for what to expect when her surrogate gives birth and the time after beings she used a surrogate for the last several births of her own children.” the source said, confirming Kim’s support. “Khloe is going to love this child just like she does True, and the family knows that she will be the best ‘Mom.2’ ever.”

Khloé’s representative announced her and Tristan’s pregnancy to Page Six on July 13, 2022. A statement read, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Though the two announced the surrogate pregnancy, Tristan and Khloé’s relationship will be purely for co-parenting. After Tristan cheated on Khloé with former trainer Maralee Nichols and subsequently fathered her child, Theo. Maralee sued Tristan for child support after he denied being Theo’s father. Tristan later publicly apologized to Khloé after he admitted that he was indeed the father. Several months after the paternity scandal, sources close to the former couple confirmed that Khloé is still hurt because of it. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé ] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source told Us on July 14, 2022. The source continued, “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

A source disclosed to People on July 14, 2022, that Kim openly encouraged her sister to use surrogacy. “Khloé tried to get pregnant for a while. When this didn’t work out, they decided to explore other options. Kim supported and encouraged Khloe to find a surrogate,” the source said. Kim had two of her children via surrogate, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4, after she experienced complications in her pregnancies with Saint, 6, and North, 9.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.