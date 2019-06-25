So, Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Weren’t Even Together When The Jordyn Woods Scandal Happened

Well, would you look at this! Another day, another revelation. Though we will say that the 21-year old curve model was wrong AF, and she shattered Girl Code, it looks like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson weren’t together during the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal. If you recall, Woods alluded to this during her Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. However, since the KarJenners tried to throw all the blame on her without holding Tristan accountable for his actions as well, new details are now bubbling up to the surface.

Since Tristan “Third Trimester” Thompson had openly cheated on Khloé while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True, he and the Good American designer were on super rocky terms when the scandal went down Valentine’s Day Weekend. Now an insider told People, that their relationship status was up in the air at the time. They said, “When the Jordyn drama happened, Khloé and Tristan were not in a proper relationship. They had not been for weeks. They didn’t even spend Valentine’s Day together, which was right before he messed around with Jordyn.”

However, as we know Khloé was working overtime to try and get him to do right (insert eye roll here), she even had a very dramatic pregnancy scare during that time. The source explained, “This doesn’t mean that it was completely over for Khloé. It was very difficult for her to find out about Tristan and Jordyn. But this is what made her realize that Tristan would never change. It was heartbreaking for her. She always hoped there was a way things could work out because that’s what she wanted for True. She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

With Part 1 of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season finale airing, which of course threw Woods under the bus, we’re interested to know why none of this information was put out there. Also, in the episode, Khloé tries to make it out as if Thompson was suicidal when she found out he was kissing on Jordyn–apparently, that’s not true AT ALL, and he’s super pissed that he was portrayed that way. Considering the fact that he was seen out on a full date with another woman (who looked very much like Jordyn and the mother of his son, Jordan Craig) just a few days later, we will say we never believed that.

Whew, Kris Jenner works hard.