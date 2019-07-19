StyleCaster
Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are 'Making Progress' In Their Relationship—Apparently

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are 'Making Progress' In Their Relationship—Apparently

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group.

This former couple is putting their child first. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s complicated relationship makes co-parenting their daughter, True difficult. The couple, who split roughly six months ago, have been navigating their split and all the drama around it. But now, it seems both parents are putting their daughter first.

According to HollywoodLife, Tristan has been making more of an effort when it comes to spending time with his young daughter. “Khloe‘s relationship with Tristan is not as awful as everyone thinks, things have really progressed. Tristan is living in LA right now and he has been making time for True,” a source closed to the Kardashians shared. “He goes to Khloé‘s to spend time with True but Khloé is very clear about boundaries, he’s there to see True end of story.”

The insider continued, “It’s tough, it hasn’t been that long since they broke up so they are still figuring out how to navigate this new normal but they are making progress.” This comes on the heals of Khloé taking to social media to defend the father of her child after a social media user claimed the Kardashians hated Tristan. “Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag] to hate any individual.” She continued, “Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!”

Bali 10.2018 #FBF

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Through all of the drama, Khloé has been remaining extremely positive. True has always been the center of her new phase in life. But we’re happy to see both parents are putting in the effort to make their daughter the center of their world.

