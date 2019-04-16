Khloé Kardashian Privated Her Instagram After Reunion with Tristan Thompson & Fans Are Sus

Kardashian fans were confused when Khloé Kardashian privated her Instagram from Tristan Thompson—and pretty much everyone else. Thompson and Kardashian had just spent the weekend celebrating their daughter, True’s, first birthday. It seemed to go well between the parents, who are officially broken up after Thompson’s alleged hook-up with Jordyn Woods. Aside from a funny video of Kardashian preventing Thompson from holding his daughter, the extravagant rainbow-themed birthday went off without a hitch. But then Khloé posted a few of her cryptic Instagram stories before suddenly made her account private. One of then stories read, “Don’t kill people with kindness because not everyone deserves your kindness. Kill people with your silence because not everyone deserves your attention.”

So perhaps she wanted some privacy. The issue, though, is that she has nearly 92 million followers…so if the intent was to make her life a bit more intimate, we don’t think it was achieved. And Twitter definitely found her attempt to lead a more intimate life on social media funny.

One Twitter user wrote, “Khloe Kardashian really made her Instagram account private to hide her posts from Tristan like she isn’t an international celebrity.”

Another user joked, “Khloe I don’t know how to tell you this but there is nothing private about having 91.3 million followers on Instagram.”

One fan was super pumped to already be on her follower’s list. “Khloe kardashian turned her insta to private and I feel so VIP bc I follow her”

Another user was stressed by the fact that they’d have to *request* to follow Kardashian. “I gotta request on instagram to follow khloe Kardashian…. Yeah, okay. ”

One user asked the question we were all wondering… “ @ khloekardashian Instagram goes private?! WHAT. IS. HAPPENING.”

Kardashian finally responded to all the questions, ultimately saying it was a complete accident. And that she “doesn’t even know how to switch it to private.”…Huh?

The 34-year-old commented on a fan Instagram account writing, “I was on my explorer page and I saw your post. I have NO idea how or why my page is private.”

She continued, “I don’t even know how to do that lol thank you for posting! I’m going to fix it. That’s strange….”

Very strange indeed…

Especially the timing…following the stories she posted.

But never fear, all is right with the world and her page is public once again.