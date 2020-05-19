Khloé Kardashian Got ‘Involved’ With Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Case for a Wild Reason

Whew—Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s pregnancy response continues, but this time, it’s not even about a rumored KarJenner baby. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star, 35, has reportedly been dragged into a messy paternity suit involving her ex, Tristan Thompson, 29, and a woman by the name of Kimberly Alexander.

Here’s the lowdown: Kimberly—not to be confused with KUWTK’s Kim—claims that the Cleveland Cavaliers player is the father of her 4-year-old-son even after test results proved negative. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Tristan took a voluntary paternity test at “a reputable, accredited DNA lab,” despite the fact that he “did not believe that he was the child’s father.” The results determined that “Thompson is not the father of Alexander’s child.”

Yet Kimberly isn’t convinced, after suggesting that the “Kardashian-associated DNA testing facility” that Tristan used can’t be trusted. According to Tristan’s lawyer, Marty Singer, Kimberly “refused to accept the results” of the DNA test and “falsely accused [him] and others allegedly acting on his behalf, including Khloé Kardashian, the mother of Thompson’s daughter, of manipulating the results.”

Tristan is already a father to ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig’s 3-year-old son, Prince, and 2-year-old daughter True with his recent ex, Khloé. According to Us Weekly, a source close to the family says Khloé got “involved” with the case “because she was being personally attacked.”

Tristan is also feeling the sting. The NBA player has requested a “trial by jury” against Kimberly. He reportedly called the woman “a wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her 15 minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that [he] is the father of her nearly 5-year-old son.”

As for Kimberly, she recently spoke to E! News about her claims against Khloé’s ex. “I feel like the whole issue originally stemmed from Tristan not wanting to choose a neutral setting for the DNA testing and using a Kardashian-associated DNA testing facility,” she explained. “I feel as if you really have nothing to hide then why not just go to a neutral testing site? And we both know what happened and exactly what went on between us. That’s all I can say for now.”