Khloé Will ‘Never’ Take Tristan Back After He Fathered His Mistress’ Baby—Here’s Whether They’re Still Talking

Moving on. For Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal was the breaking point—and now she “never” plans on rekindling their romance.

After paternity test results proved that Tristan cheated on Khloé and fathered a third child during an affair prior to their breakup in June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has heard all that she needs to know to finally move on from the basketball player. But Tristan isn’t giving up. “Tristan wants to make everything right with Khloé,” an insider told Us Weekly on January 4, 2022. “He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw.”

While the Revenge Body host has yet to publicly address Tristan’s apology following his paternity test results, the insider noted that Khloé is focused on “staying strong” right now. “Her family and best friends are really her biggest support system,” the source added.

One month after news broke that Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloé and conceived a baby with former personal trainer Maralee Nichols, the basketball player finally admitted that he fathered the child following the results of a paternity test. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in an Instagram Story on January 3, 2022. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The Sacramento Kings player went on to publicly apologize to his ex-girlfriend Khloé. The pair, who share 3-year-old daughter True, were still in a relationship when Tristan had an affair with Maralee.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the athlete wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

A separate source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight on January 4, 2022, claims that Khloé “has been doing her best to stay positive, take care of herself both mentally and physically, and continue to focus on her biggest priority, True.” The insider notes that while Khloé and Tristan are still in touch, the Good American founder is keeping their conversations strictly limited to the subject of co-parenting their daughter.

“Khloé and Tristan are in touch about logistical things and about what’s going on with True,” the source told ET, adding, “and that’s really the focus when they’re communicating. He has been apologetic and attempting to make things better.”

No matter how cordial they try to keep things, Khloé, of course, is still finding Tristan’s paternity scandal difficult. “She is still very upset and it’s been hard for her to accept this,” a source told E! News on January 5, 2022. “After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better.”

As for Khloé’s family, the Kardashian-Jenners are simply doing their best to support her now. “the family is sticking by Khloe’s side and trying to uplift her,” said ET’s source, whereas the insider who spoke to E! News notes, “the family is relieved that it seems she is finally ready to move on and let go.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” As Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked, “There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.