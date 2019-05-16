Khloé Kardashian Is Not A Fan Of Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson & We Get It

We’re not surprised, but Khloé Kardashian says co-parenting with Tristan Thompson is hard. In case you’ve missed the Kardashian news cycle for the past few months, Kardashian and Thompson split early this year after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods. Since then, Kardashian and Thompson have been navigating the world that is sharing a child when you’re no longer together. Kardashian cordially invited Thompson to their daughter’s first birthday party last month. The pair seemed to get along pretty well, except when Kardashian awkwardly kept him from holding True. Oh well, these things get complicated. But one thing remains true—Kardashian still believes Thompson is a good person. And they’re both working very hard to keep any of their issues from affecting their one-year-old.

During an interview with Laura Wasser for her “Divorce Sucks!” podcast, the 34-year-old reality star explained that she doesn’t want their emotions toward each other to affect little True. “It does f–king suck. It does and there’s moments that because our personal emotions are still in there and for me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw and so those emotions could be heightened at times,” she told Wasser in an advance clip published by TMZ.

“But, I do everything in my power to not even bring…True is 1 and like a month old, so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that, so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too like bohemian to some people.”

Kardashian wants to make sure True has memories with her dad. He needs to be involved in her childhood Kardashian explained while discussing her daughter’s first birthday party.

“I didn’t do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party,” she told Wasser of the lavish birthday party for True. “It was really for me. I just wanted a happy, heavenly place, but I know that she’s gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do…me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor looking at our old photo albums. I want to give her the same thing.” Aww!

And what about Thompson? Kardashian made sure to add, “I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it.”

We believe in you!