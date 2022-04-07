Khloé Says Tristan Was ‘Not the Guy’ For Her—Here’s What She Thinks About Him Now

The final say. Ever since their paternity test drama, fans have wondered where Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stand now. In an interview with Robin Roberts on ABC News, Khloé emphasized that he was not the one for her.

When asked about her ex-boyfriend, Khloé said, “With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe with him in the beginning and I felt really good for a time. I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was still able to have him in the delivery room.” However, Khloé still wants to keep her distance from him: “I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

Tristan and Khloé were in a relationship from 2016 to 2019 and have a 3-year-old daughter, True, together. The pair broke up for a time due to Tristan’s alleged cheating with Jordyn Woods and reunited briefly in April 2020, but have since called it quits as of June 2021.

The former couple was entangled in a paternity scandal when it was revealed that Tristan fathered a third child with former personal trainer, Maralee Nichols. Tristan responded to the news with a public apology to Khloé: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the NBA player wrote via Instagram Story in January 2022. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

