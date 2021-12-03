Khloé Just Subtly Responded to Reports Tristan Is Expecting a 3rd Baby After Cheating on Her Again

Keep it pushing. Khloé Kardashian seemingly responded to Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols‘ baby allegations with a cryptic quote about “negative energy” on her Instagram Story.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, reposted a quote from Girl Unfiltered which read, “I just don’t have time for negative energy, and even when I do, I still don’t,” according to Life & Style. Khloé followed the post with another quote about gratitude. “You are currently living at least one of the prayers you used to pray,” the quote read. While the Good American founder didn’t reference Tristan by name, the basketball player has certainly been the subject of some “negative” press amid reports he’s being sued for child support by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who is allegedly pregnant with his third child.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Nichols claims that the baby, who is due in December, was conceived on Thompson’s 30th birthday in March 2021. At the time, Tristan was still dating Khloé, with whom he shares a 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. According to Nichols, her affair with Tristan began at least “five months” before their encounter on his birthday and continued even after she got pregnant. The personal trainer, who has since moved to Los Angeles from Houston, also alleged that Tristan sent texts “threatening” her to terminate the pregnancy and not file a paternal suit.

Tristan, however, insists in his court filing that he and Nichols only had sex twice after attending a party together in Houston, Texas. “When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse,” Tristan admitted, in part. The basketball star went on to note, “Before I left the hotel, we had sexual intercourse again in the morning.”

Fans learned of Khloé and Tristan’s breakup in June 2021. The on-again, off-again pair dated for five years prior to calling it quits for good after rumors Tristan cheated on Khloé again with model Sydney Chase. During an episode of the “No Jumper” podcast in April 2021, Chase claimed that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with her after he reportedly lied about no longer being in a relationship with the KUWTK star. “He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” Chase said at the time.

Following their split, a source told E! News in June 2021 that Khloé was “done” with Tristan for good. However, the pair reportedly remain close. According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life in November 2021, the pair were planning to spend the holidays together as a “family” with their daughter.

“Khloe is in a really good place with Tristan right now. They’re planning on celebrating the holidays together as a family, so that True can be with both her parents,” the insider said, before noting that Khloé and Tristan have been keeping in contact with each other often. “Khloé and Tristan talk on a daily basis and although they’re not fully back together, they are spending a lot of quality time together co-parenting True.” It’s unclear, however, if Tristan’s recent news will put a wrench in those plans.

