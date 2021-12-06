Khloé Is ‘Done’ With Tristan After He Allegedly Fathered a Baby With a Woman He ‘Cheated’ on Her With

Done for good. Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thomson and Maralee Nichol’s baby news shows that she’s officially “done” with her ex-boyfriend.

News broke on December 3, 2021, that Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloé—with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True—in March 2021 with personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, while he celebrated his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Maralee claimed that Tristan is also the father of her baby and sued him for child support, as well as reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. In her the court documents, Maralee also included alleged texts from Tristan confirming their relationship and ‘insisting that she get an abortion,” as well as “threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.” Another alleged text also shows that Tristan, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, offered Maralee $75,000 to keep her pregnancy a secret and claimed that he is retiring from the NBA after the current season and would soon be “unemployed.”

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” one of the alleged text messages reads. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

A rep for Maralee confirmed to People on December 6, 2021, that she gave birth to her and Tristan’s alleged son around the time news of their affair broke. Along with True, Tristan is also the father of 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig. But what does Khloé think? Well, a source told Entertainment Tonight on December 6 that Khloé—who dated Tristan on and off from 2016 to 2021—had “hope” that she and Tristan would “get back together” after their breakup in June 2021 following rumors that he cheated on her with model Sydney Chase, but is officially “done” with her ex-boyfriend after news of his baby with Maralee.

“Khloé is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan’s new baby, especially going into the holidays. Khloé is always so positive, but this brought her down a little,” the insider said. “She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it’s really done for now, but she thinks it’s for the best.”

The insider confirmed that Khloé and Tristan are still in communication after the rumors of his affair but their conversations are “really only about true.” The source continued, “[Khloé] is so happy to have her baby girl and just wants to move on and be happy.”

As for the Khloé’s family, the insider revealed that the Kardashian-Jenners are “kind of over” Tristan “right now” but would

“never” speak ill of him in front of True. “They would never trash Tristan in front of True, but they think Khloe needs to put him in his place and not act so nice constantly. He hasn’t been great to her,” the insider said. “The family is not at all surprised by the news and have Khloe’s back and just want her to be fine with it and not sad. They don’t think Tristan would ever be faithful and are glad their romantic relationship is done.”

The insider also claimed that Khloé’s younger sister, Kim Kardashian, has offered to “set” her up with someone but Khloé isn’t ready to date yet. “Khloé looks better than ever and her body is on fire, but she is not even trying to date,” the source said. “Kim says she will set Khloé up and encourages her to go out, but Khloé is not interested in just doing it to get attention or show she has moved on to the media. She is OK being alone right now.”

A source also told Us Weekly on December 6 that Khloé was “hurt” by news that Tristan allegedly fathered a baby with another woman. “This is a very sad time for Khloé. She really loves Tristan and still held a candle for him. She thought he might have changed his ways,” the insider said. “Khloé now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were back together.” An insider for People also reported at the time that Khloé was “upset” after she found out about Tristan’s affair when they were “still together.”

“Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again,” the source said. “She just can’t believe that he is going to be a dad again.” The insider continued, “It’s just a sad situation to her.” The source also claimed that Khloé’s friends encouraged her “over and over again” to not take back Tristan but she did “because she always believed that he would change.” The insider continued, “She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people.” According to the insider, the former couple was “doing great” while in lockdown together in 2020, but Khloé “knew things would change” when he returned to the NBA. “She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her,” says the source. “Khloe’s family always tried to support her,” the source said. “They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe’s heart multiple times.”

