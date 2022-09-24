Khloé Just Revealed She’s ‘Forced’ To ‘Relive’ Tristan’s Drama After Surrogacy Baby’s Birth

Super tough. Khloé Kardashian has to face the Tristan Thompson drama on Hulu’s The Kardashians again. A source close to the Good American founder revealed how she feels about the drama being broadcasted to the world.

The source told Hollywood Life on September 24, 2022, that Khloé clearly wants to move on with her life. It is so difficult for Khloe to have to relive all of this when the show airs because it is like she has to live through it twice. Just when she has moved on from the hurt caused to her by Tristan’s cheating, she is forced to face it again.” The source continued, “Khloe has come so far since then and is way past the pain that was caused by this, but she wishes she did not have to see it play out again on the show for millions of fans all over again. She cannot wait for this all to be behind her so she can focus on the things that matter most to her – her children, family, health, and Good American.”

Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate gave birth to a baby boy on August 5, 2022, according to her reps to Page Six. Khloé’s reps confirmed that the two would have a second child together to Page Six on July 13, 2022. The statement read,“ We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” Khloé and Tristan have one daughter, True, 4. A source told Page Six that, “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’”

An insider told Hollywood Life that Khloe would have full custody over their son. “Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time. However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants.”

Tristan confirmed in January 2022 that he was the father to Maralee Nichol’s son, who was born in December 2021. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. After several weeks, he denied the rumors that he fathered his third child with the former personal trainer while he was still in a relationship with Khloe. After coming clean, Thompson went on to reveal that he was intending to remain a part of his son’s life. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he said.

Tristan also apologized to Khloé on his Instagram. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

