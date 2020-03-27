Khloé Kardashian Had a Wild Response After Being Called a Hypocrite for Forgiving Tristan

Now that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is back in full swing, we’re seeing lots of updates on Koko and her baby daddy. Fans are, uh, on the fence about their relationship right now—causing Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods “hypocrisy” comments.

The 34-year-old Good American founder has long been flooded with criticism following her decision to forgive Tristan after his Jordyn Woods cheating scandal in 2019. The NBA player was spotted with Kylie Jenner’s then-bestie at a house party, and the incident ultimately ended in a kiss—an unsolicited one, according to Jordyn. While she was ousted by the family, Tristan has now made his way back into Khloé’s good graces, despite it not even being the first time he was unfaithful. For now, however, it seems Tristan is only around as a co-parent to their shared daughter, True.

Fans have often remained critical of Khloé’s acceptance of Tristan, and after KUWTK‘s March season finale, another viewer aired out their grievances again. Twitter user @softkylies wrote, “”So they all forgave tristan for cheating on khloe, so they must forgive jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent! I love all woman’s [sic] in this family but I can’t agree with hypocrisy.”

Khloé was not here for being called a hypocrite. She clapped back on Twitter immediately in response to the comment, claiming she has since forgiven both Jordyn and Tristan (although, arguably, Jordyn was not the person at fault in the first place. I digress!)

“We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent [sic] thing is near [sic] say. The entire story is hearsay but I’ll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with,” she tweeted. “If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental well being.”

Well, KUWTK fans—do you buy it?