Khloé Kardashian Looks So in Love with Tristan Thompson in New Instagram Shot

Whoa: Khloé Kardashian looks so in love with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in her latest Instagram shot. Posted yesterday evening, Kardashian celebrated her man’s birthday with the sweetest electronic message—and the most loving look in her eyes.

“To the happiest of birthdays my love!” she wrote. “To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋.”

Thompson looks equally in love with Khlo in the pic, gazing back into her eyes with just as much adoration. The pair was snapped at his gold-themed birthday party, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pro is in the middle of eating a delicious-looking slice of cake.

Kardashian Snapchatted setting up the night, with tons of streamers, flowers, and, of course, gold balloons that read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TT.” Looks like true love to us.