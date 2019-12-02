Tristan Thompson Told Khloé Kardashian ‘I Love You’ & Her Reaction Is Sending Us

We would like to report a murder because Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thompson saying “I love you” is sending us. As fans know, Khloé and Tristan have had a tumultuous relationship (two cheating scandals, numerous breakups, social media shade—you get the point), so when the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, told his ex-girlfriend, 35, “I love you” on the Sunday, December 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we knew her reaction would be preeeeetttty awkward, and of course, KoKo did not disappoint.

In the scene, Khloé receives a FaceTime call from Tristan and their 1-year-old daughter True. When the conversation ends, Tristan hangs up by telling his ex, “Alright, love you.” How does Khloé respond? “Bye…thank you.” Yikes!

“I don’t know what to say,” the Good American designer told BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq after the call. “I just think now, I’ve already seen how this ride goes and I don’t enjoy it. So it’s like why would I want to do it for a third time?” The reality star also opened up about co-parenting with her ex in an on-camera interview later in the episode. “Right now, the most I can handle is a coparenting relationship. Tristan wants more than that,” she said. “There’s really nothing romantic between Tristan and I. We’re slowly moving into the right direction of being friends as well as excellent co-parents.”

While Khloé is pretty confident that things between her and Tristan are donezo, Malika isn’t so sure. “Malika and O.T. [Genasis] were like, ‘I don’t think it’s over with you and Tristan,” the youngest Kardashian sister said in the episode.

Khloé and Tristan started dating in August 2016. The couple broke up in February after Khloé accused Tristan of cheating on her with her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. (Jordyn later claimed that Tristan had kissed her—not the other way around. Her relationship with Kylie is still TBD.) Khloé and Tristan experienced their first cheating scandal in April 2018 (the same month as their True’s birth) after the NBA star was seen kissing Instagram model Lani Blair at a club in New York. He was also spotted making out with two women who weren’t Khloé at a Washington D.C. lounge in October 2018.

Needless to say, Khloé and Tristan have a PAST, and it doesn’t seem KoKo plans on rekindling their flame any time soon.