Khloé & Tristan Are Spending the Holidays Together After Their Split—Here’s if Her Family Is ‘Supportive’

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have been wondering what Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s holiday plans would look like now that they’re no longer together—and we’re finally finding out.

Despite their split, Khloé and Tristan are reportedly planning to spend their holiday season together as a family” with their 3-year-old daughter, True, according to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life ahead of Thanksgiving in November 2021. “Khloe is in a really good place with Tristan right now. They’re planning on celebrating the holidays together as a family, so that True can be with both her parents,” the insider said, before noting that Khloé and Tristan have been keeping frequent contact with each other. “Khloé and Tristan talk on a daily basis and although they’re not fully back together, they are spending a lot of quality time together co-parenting True,” the source shared.

While they aren’t “fully” back on, as the source revealed, Khloé’s family is reportedly “supportive” of the Good American founder should she choose to get back together with Tristan. “Khloé’s family is fully supportive of whatever decisions Khloé makes,” the insider added. “At the end of the day, they just want what’s best for True, and for Khloe. So if she’s happy then they are too.”

Khloé and Tristan’s plan to spend the holidays together comes five months after their split in June 2021. The on-again, off-again pair dated for five years prior to calling it quits again after rumors Tristan cheated on Khloé again with model Sydney Chase. During an episode of the “No Jumper” podcast in April 2021, Chase claimed that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with her after he reportedly lied about no longer being in a relationship with the KUWTK alum. “He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” Chase said at the time.

Following their split, a source told E! News in June 2021 that Khloé was “done” for good and that Tristan’s latest bout of cheating rumors was the last straw (As fans remember, Tristan was previously accused of cheating on Khloé when she was pregnant with True in 2018, and in 2019, the NBA star was caught kissing KarJenner family friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party.) “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloé told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” E!’s source told the site at the time. “Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.” Whether or not she still feels the same remains to be seen!

