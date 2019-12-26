Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunited At The KarJenner Holiday Party

Another day, another Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson update. The Kardashian-Jenner family held their annual holiday party on Christmas Eve, and the entire extended fam was in attendance, including Khloé Kardashian, her daughter, and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The holiday party photos of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fans very curious.

The rumors of a Khloé-Tristan reunion are literally never-ending, and they may never stop. As co-parents of one-year-old True, Khloé and Tristan will forever be a part of each other’s lives, and it’s sometimes hard for fans to tell whether they’re ~romancing~ or just co-parenting. Per our last update, Tristan is still interested in getting back together with KoKo; his attempts at wooing her have included jewelry, compliments, and the works. But she is not having it, probably because he, ahem, allegedly cheated on her with her younger sister’s best friend while she was pregnant.

The rumor wheel is busy again, because Tristan showed up to attend the Kardashian-Jenner holiday party on Tuesday, Dec. 24. He and Khloé were spotted together in the background of a photo, plus Tristan posted his own photo from the event to Instagram Stories. An E! News source reports that Khloé and Tristan “hung out together with True and were chatting a lot.”

Chatting, you say? Here they are, doing just that:

Is this what a newly reunited couple looks like? Meh, not really. It sounds like it was totally natural and not a big deal for them to be at the holiday party together… As co-parents. The source adds: “There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great.”

The party was all about the kids, the source said. “They had a Santa Claus, sleigh and a candy shop. All the kids were running around and completely in awe of all the entertainment.” Several of them wore adorable matching outfits with their respective moms, True and Khloé included.