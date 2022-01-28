Khloé Just Accused Tristan of ‘Betrayal’ After He Was Seen With a Woman on His Lap After His Apology to Her

Betrayed again? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been over for months, but that hasn’t stopped her from posting cryptic captions about on-again, off-again ex.

Tristan, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé, went viral on January 26, 2022, when TikTok user Tricia Caracoza posted a video of the Sacramento Kings player with a mystery woman on his lap. The clip, which was recorded after the Kings’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on January 22, 2022, shows Tristan flirting with the brown-haired mystery woman as she sat on her lap. “He walks in, he sits down directly next to me, and within a few minutes I ended up recording my best friend dancing in front of me,” Tricia explained in a second video uploaded to TikTok.

According to Tricia, Tristan tried to take her once once he realized she was recording him. He saw the flashlight come on and he snatched my phone out of my hand,” Tricia said., “I have never seen a man click ‘X’ on a video so fast, thinking I was recording him.” From her perspective, Tricia believed that Tristan was “worried” about being recorded” after he “brought a whole female with him to the club” just two weeks after his public apology to Khloé for cheating and fathering another woman’s baby while the were together. “I wonder why he didn’t want any videos taken of him,” Tricia said. “Could it be because he just publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian for having a baby on her while they were trying to work out their relationship and potentially get back together? That’s exactly why. Tristan Thompson is a dog.”

A day after the TikTok video was posted, Khloé—who dated Tristan on and off from 2016 to 2021—took to her Instagram with a post that seemed to be directed at her ex. Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” she captioned a series of photos of her in her car. “You ain’t never lie!” commented her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Friend Tracy Romulus commented, “Facts.” Khloé also believed the caption was about Tristan. “The SHADE,” wrote a user, while another commented, “Gorgeous! Also, I love a cryptic Khloe message.”

Tristan issued a public apology to Khloé on January 3, 2022, after a paternity test proved that he had fathered a son with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was still with Khloé. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.” He continued, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

News broke on December 3, 2021, that Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloé with Maralee, while he celebrated his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Maralee claimed that Tristan is also the father of her baby and sued him for child support, as well as reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. In her the court documents, Maralee also included alleged texts from Tristan confirming their relationship and ‘insisting that she get an abortion,” as well as “threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.” Another alleged text also shows that Tristan, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, offered Maralee $75,000 to keep her pregnancy a secret and claimed that he is retiring from the NBA after the current season and would soon be “unemployed.”

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” one of the alleged text messages reads. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

A rep for Maralee confirmed to People on December 6, 2021, that she gave birth to her and Tristan’s alleged son around the time news of their affair broke. That same day, Maralee took to her Instagram Story to slam Tristan for his lack of “transparency and honesty,” according to screenshots published by The Blast. She wrote, “Transparency and honesty was all I ever asked for. The love we made… The intimacy… and me opening myself up to you and showing my vulnerability… was all a mistake. Never again.”

As for Khloé, a source told Entertainment Tonight on December 6 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had “hope” that she and Tristan would “get back together” after their breakup in June 2021 following rumors that he cheated on her with model Sydney Chase, but is officially “done” with her ex-boyfriend after news of his baby with Maralee.

“Khloé is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan’s new baby, especially going into the holidays. Khloé is always so positive, but this brought her down a little,” the insider said. “She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it’s really done for now, but she thinks it’s for the best.”

The insider confirmed that Khloé and Tristan are still in communication after the rumors of his affair but their conversations are “really only about true.” The source continued, “[Khloé] is so happy to have her baby girl and just wants to move on and be happy.” Along with True, Tristan is also the father of 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

