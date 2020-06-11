This Video of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Flirting at a Party Is Making Us Question Everything

This is sus. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson flirted at a friend’s party, and the video is raising questions. The most common: Are they back together?! TMZ published a video of Khloé and Tristan on Thursday, June 11, which showed the exes at a friend’s birthday party.

The clip, which was originally posted by Tristan’s former teammate Jordan Clarkson, showed the two singing happy birthday to a friend as they stood side by side with Tristan’s arm around his ex-girlfriend’s body. Per TMZ, the party was at Tristan’s home in Los Angeles, and while the former couple sure looked flirty at the bash, a source confirmed to the site that KoKo and Tristan are not back together. (Sorry, shippers.) The insider also noted that Khloé and Tristan remain as friends and parents.

As fans remember, Khloé and Tristan broke up after two years together in February 2018 after news broke that Tristan had cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. In an interview on Red Table Talk after the scandal, Jordyn claimed that Tristan had kissed her after a late-night party and the two did not have sex. While Khloé was pissed at Tristan for months after news broke, the two have come together as of late to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson.

In a February episode from KUWTK, Khloé opened up about how her own parents’ separation inspired her to be a better co-parent for her daughter. “I was about 4 or 5 and I always remember though how amazing—I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to co-parent—that they were so seamless with it,” she said.. “I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one.”

She continued, “For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her.”