Khloé Kardashian’s Response to That Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumor Is Just Priceless

Let’s just say that Khloé Kardashian’s Tristan Thompson engagement rumor response had fans relieved. The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to set the record straight after followers began speculating that she and 29-year-old Tristan—who shares 2-year-old daughter True with the Revenge Body host—were newly betrothed.

Engagement rumors were sparked on social media following Khloé’s birthday party on Saturday, June 27, when the reality star shared photos of her special day on Instagram. KUWTK fans noticed Khloé was wearing a giant diamond ring on that finger on her left hand in some of the photos, leading many to believe that Khloé’s former flame had proposed at the party. While Khloé split from Tristan in February 2019 after he was caught in a string of cheating scandals (including one with her little sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods), the NBA player was still invited to her birthday bash. The pair have reportedly been social distancing together in order to co-parent their daughter, True, so we understand the invite. But a proposal? Not so much.

The good news is, neither does Khloé. Our girl Koko took to Twitter on Thursday, July 2, to seemingly shut down the rumors once and for all. “Wait… what? Lol,” she tweeted. “I just came online and I’m even confused lol.” While Khloé didn’t call out the rumor directly, her next tweet cleared things up for good: “Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking,” she added, “Quarantine has us all going 🤪 🤪.”

So, there you have it, folks. Khloé probably thinks those engagement rumors are crazy. And that pretty much adds up with what sources close to the reality star have to say about her relationship with Tristan. Right now, nothing is certain—but they are definitely “not engaged,” says one Us Weekly source.

Still, that doesn’t mean they’re not not together. Khloé and Tristan “acted like [they] were back together” at Khloé’s birthday party, according to a source with People. The insider adds, “Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True.” When it comes to Khloé’s co-parenting values, we know that’s got to be a major point on her checklist.

The NBA star is even showing his support and admiration for Khloé again on social media. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Tristan wrote in a tribute to the KUWTK on Instagram. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

The Good American co-founder wrote, “Awww this is sweet!! Thank you TT,” in response.

It all goes to show that Tristan is really “fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” says Us Weekly‘s source. Let’s just see where it goes.