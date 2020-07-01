Fans Think Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Engaged Based on This Instagram Clue

Is that a diamond we see? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson sparked engagement rumors with a ring photo on Instagram. The speculation started after the Good American designer took to her Instagram on Tuesday, June 30, to share a photo of her and her siblings, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian, from her 36th birthday part over the weekend. The picture showed Khloé with a big smile on her face as she posed between Rob and Kendall.

The post also included several other pictures of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from her bday bash, which included shots of her friends posing with a life-size cardboard cutout of her and KoKo posing with her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with Tristan, in front of an inflatable slide.

But the picture that fans talked about the most was the first photo of Khloé, Rob and Kendall, which seemed to show something shiny (perhaps an engagement ring?) on the youngest Kardashian sister’s ring finger. “Can we talk about that huge rock on her finger please,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “We gonna pretend we don’t see that ring on her finger orrrrrr.” One more added, “The ring sorry I mean the ROCK.”

An engagement would come as a surprise for fans, given that Khloé and Tristan have been broken up since February 2019 after he cheated on her with her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. While KoKo and Tristan have made amends in the past few months and are amicable co-parents to True, neither has confirmed that their relationship has become romantic again. Still, sources do claim that the two have been closer as of late after quarantining together for several months.

“Khloé and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight in June.

Our bet is that they’re not engaged and it’s simply a shiny ring on Khloé’s hand.