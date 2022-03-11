Tristan Told His Baby Mama He Was ‘Engaged’ & Planning to ‘Marry’ Khloé After Cheating on Her

Were Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson engaged after all? According to new documents submitted in court, Tristan claimed that the pair were once set to be wed before his latest paternity scandal took place.

In 2021, former personal trainer Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan, alleging that the pair conceived a child together after having an affair earlier that year. Tristan, for his part, vehemently denied these claims until a January 2022 paternity test confirmed that he did, in fact, father the child, who was born in December 2021. Maralee has since filed additional court documents against the NBA player, which include alleged direct messages from Tristan claiming he was engaged to Khloé at the time of the affair. While Tristan’s legal team claims that the messages are fake, Maralee’s lawyer argues that his denial only proves his “refusal” to support their child.

“You literally just told me you are engaged and are trying to be with your family.. I didn’t even know you were engaged,” Maralee wrote in an alleged message from April 2021, per Us Weekly. “You have a record of treating me like absolutely crap and this whole situation has been upsetting.”

Days later, Tristan shared the alleged response: “I’m engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child life at all by no means … Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.”

According to Us Weekly, Maralee’s court documents also claim that Tristan spent $2 million on an engagement ring for Khloé. In separate messages from May 2021, the Chicago Bulls player reportedly went on to suggest that he and Khloé were planning to announce their engagement publicly. “Just a heads up me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage,” Tristan’s alleged messages read. “Just a heads up. We probably moving out the country in September and live either in Europe or Caribbean. Better living for us and our family away from the bs of America,” he added of the Good American founder, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

At the time, the former Sacramento Kings player was still dating Khloé. The pair officially called it quits in June 2021 after sparking engagement rumors for months—Khloé, for her part, was spotted on multiple occasions with a large diamond ring on her left hand, though she never confirmed nor denied the rumors.

After his paternity test came back positive in January 2022, the basketball player announced the news on his Instagram Story and publicly apologized to Khloé. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tristan wrote at the time. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately.”

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he continued. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.” He added, “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.”

However, despite Tristan’s claims about “amicably raising” his son with Maralee, the athlete has reportedly failed to provide any means of support to the fitness model. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” her rep claimed in February 2022.

