Here’s How Khloe & Tristan’s Daughter Reacted to Them Having a 2nd Baby—She’s Wanted a Sibling ‘For a Long Time’

A perfect gift. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter True is so excited about their surrogacy. A source close to the Kardashians said that it was all that their little one could dream of.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on July 20, 2022, that the mother and daughter duo is elated about the new baby coming. “True is so beyond thrilled about becoming a big sister. She has been asking for a sibling for a long time and is so excited. Khloe is very, very happy about having another baby. Mostly because she can’t wait to give True a sibling, and to be a new mom again, of course.” On July 19, 2022, Khloé posted precious photos on Instagram of her and her daughter having fun on the beach. “Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl,” she captioned the post.

Khloe’s representative announced that she and Tristan were expecting a baby via surrogate to Page Six on July 13, 2022. The statement said, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Tristan and Khloé planned to have the surrogate before his cheating scandal. “When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated,” a source told People on July 14, 2022. “Shortly after though, Tristan’s new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé. She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good.”

Tristan cheated on Khloé with former personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, with whom he welcomed a baby boy in December 2021. Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan, seeking child support and reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. After denying he was the father for weeks, Tristan admitted he cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test confirmed the news in January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

