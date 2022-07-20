Khloé Just Subtly Reacted to Tristan Dating ‘Another Girl’ While They’re Having a Baby—Here’s if She Thinks He’s a ‘Good Dad’

A little approval. Khloé Kardashian revealed how she felt about Tristan Thompson dating another woman after they announced their second baby together. The Good American founder took to social media to quietly air out her thoughts.

On July 18, 2022, Kardashian fan account @kardashiansocial posted an Instagram post with their thoughts about Tristan and Khloé’s situation. “To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloé and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloé’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting. So I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloé’s surrogate is due.” Khloé responded to the post by liking it.

Reports of Tristan dating broke when he was spotted in Mykonos, Greece on the weekend of July 16, 2022. TMZ posted a video of Tristan partying in a club called Bonbonniere and surrounded by girls. In one particular instance, he was seen walking hand in hand through the streets of Mykonos with a mystery woman around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Khloe’s representative announced that she and Tristan were expecting a baby via surrogate to Page Six on July 13, 2022. The statement said, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Kim also posted a subtle reaction to the news of Tristan. On July 17, 2022, Kim posted on her Instagram story a post that read, “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see red flags.” Kim was the one who broke the news to Khloé on an episode of The Kardashians. “This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim told Kourtney and Kylie during the episode. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.” Kylie replied, “Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

Tristan and Khloé planned to have the surrogate before his cheating scandal. “When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated,” a source told People on July 14, 2022. “Shortly after though, Tristan’s new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé. She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good.”

Tristan cheated on Khloé with former personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, with whom he welcomed a baby boy in December 2021. Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan, seeking child support and reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. After denying he was the father for weeks, Tristan admitted he cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test confirmed the news in January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

