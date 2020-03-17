Khloé Kardashian Finally Responded to Rumors She’s Back Together With Tristan Thompson

As the world quarantines due to coronavirus, fans think Khloé Kardashian found love (again) in a hopeless place. Khloé Kardashian responded to Tristan Thompson dating rumors, and it’s about time.

As fans know, Khloé and Tristan broke up in February 2019 after news broke that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, Khloé and Tristan have reconciled and become cordial coparents for their 1-year-old daughter True. But is their relationship romantic again?

On Monday, March 16, Khloé took to her Instagram to post a photo of her and True with the caption: “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” which led fans to believe that she and Tristan were a couple again.

When one fan took to Khloé’s comments to ask her if she and Tristan were back together, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star clarified that she and her ex are simply friendly coparents. “It means her parents love her beyond measure,” she wrote.

Khloé and Tristan split after two years of dating in February 2019 after reports that he cheated on her with her younger sister’s best friend. In an interview on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Jordyn denied that she had sex with Khloé’s ex-boyfriend and claimed that Tristan kissed her (not the other way around) at a party. The confession led Khloé to slam Jordyn on Twitter, claiming that she was the reason her family broke up. (The Good American founder later apologized to the model for her outburst.)

As for Jordyn’s friendship with Kylie, that’s uncertain. At the time, Jordyn lived with Kylie, but after news broke that she and Tristan had kissed, the model moved out of her best friend’s house. Since then, neither has posted photos of the other Instagram, which lead fans to believe that their relationship is done—at least, for now. And that’s what you missed in Kardashian drama.