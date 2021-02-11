Khloé Kardashian ‘Knew’ Lamar Odom’s Ex Had an Affair With Tristan Thompson

In the know. Khloé Kardashian “knew” Tristan Thompson hooked up with Lamar Odom’s ex Sabrina Parr in the past, according to TMZ. But for many fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, this is the first time they’re hearing about it.

Khloé’s ex-husband made the surprising claims during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, February 11. Lamar, 41, opened up to Wendy about his ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr, calling her a “decrepit reptilian type of woman.” The former professional basketball player went on to allege that Sabrina once had a relationship with his “ex wife’s significant other.”

Lamar and Sabrina split for good in December 2020. They pair, who confirmed their relationship in August 2019, first called off their engagement in November 2020. Their drawn-out split wasn’t amicable, with Lamar going on to call Sabrina “bitter” after she made an earlier appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in January 2021.

During his own interview, Lamar went on to claim that his ex is a “hurt” woman. “She has a lot of problems that I don’t think anyone of us could help her with,” Lamar said. “She probably needs therapy.” The former Lakers player did admit, however, that he cheated on her during their relationship—but it wasn’t long before he called out another one of Sabrina’s alleged red flags.

“There was some things that always made me look at her out the corner of my eye,” Lamar shared. When host Wendy asked why, he explained that she once slept with his “ex-wife’s significant other.”

Wendy pressed him for a name, asking if it was rapper French Montana. “Come on Wendy you could put that together. I don’t say names if I don’t have to,” Lamar replied. Eventually, Wendy figured out Lamar was referring to Khloé’s current partner, Tristan Thompson. “Tristan?” she asked, to which Lamar raised an eyebrow in confirmation.

The accusation was a surprise to many fans—including Wendy herself. “Khloé’s trying to have another baby with him allegedly,” Wendy said. But will she now that Lamar dropped this bombshell?

According to TMZ, Lamar’s claims don’t bother Khloé in the slightest because she already knew about Tristan’s relationship with Sabrina. TMZ reports that “Tristan told Khloé about his past with Sabrina” as soon as Lamar went public with his relationship, so so Lamar’s bombshell is nothing new to Khloé.” Well, at least he was honest!

