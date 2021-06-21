Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Just Broke Up After Rumors He Cheated on Her Again at a Party

Another day, another Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson breakup. According to The New York Post’s Page Six, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and NBA star have reportedly called it quits again.

A friend of the couple allegedly claims that Khloé, 36, and Tristan, 30, split “a few weeks ago,” according to a report published by Page Six on Monday, June 21. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” an insider added, noting that “Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting.” The Good American founder and Boston Celtics player share a 3-year-old daughter, True.

News of Khloé and Tristan’s breakup comes amid rumors that the basketball star was spotted “disappearing” into a room with three women at a birthday party in Bel-Air on Friday, June 18, according to the Daily Mail. Eyewitnesses reportedly told the newspaper that Tristan emerged from the room looking “disheveled” about 30 minutes later. “Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” one insider claimed to the Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier—she’s always out and about at parties.”

“When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled,” the source continued, adding, “He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.” The insider went on to claim that Tristan was “repeatedly grabbing this one girl’s butt” during the party. These allegations follow earlier rumors that Tristan cheated on Khloé with model Sydney Chase in early 2021. In April, the social media star claimed that the athlete hooked up with her after lying about not being in a relationship with Khloé.

As fans of KUWTK know, this isn’t the first time that allegations of infidelity have led to a split between Khloé and Tristan. The pair, who first started dating in 2016, called it quits in February 2019 after Tristan was caught kissing Jordyn Woods—a friend of the Kar-Jenner family—at yet another house party in L.A. Prior to their split, Tristan was accused of having affairs with multiple women while Khloé was pregnant with their daughter, True, in 2018.

The Revenge Body host recently opened up about forgiving Tristan following his cheating controversies during the second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season reunion on Sunday, June 20. “I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles,” she said during the reunion special.

The reality star went on to explain what led to getting back together with Tristan in 2020: “I don’t know, we just really became genuine, great friends with one another. He’s a good dad,” Khloé said. “I don’t know, it was just this natural progression. I’m not saying that’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.” But that was then. This time around, their split may be the real deal.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

