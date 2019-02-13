Khloé Kardashian ‘Rarely Talks About’ Tristan Thompson Amid Breakup Rumors

The Kardashians are known for being pretty public about their lives, and for 15 seasons, we watched drama unfold on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. A Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson breakup source is now reporting the couple may be in trouble again—only a week after they gave us hopes of a reunion.

Just last year, the couple dealt with a cheating scandal when Thompson was caught while Kardashian was pregnant with their baby, True Thompson. Now, a year later, a source told People the couple may be in trouble again.

Apparently, the youngest Kardashian sister “rarely talks about” her pro-athlete boyfriend, who she shares her 10-month-old daughter with. “Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is,” the source said. “She very much acts like a single mom.”

It does appear that way on Kardashian’s Instagram, which hasn’t featured Thompson since before True’s birth. The source also said that the reality star’s daughter is the mom’s main focus. “Her whole life is True,” the source added. “Khloé’s a great mom. It’s so obvious how much she loves being a mom. She like that True is a bit older now—they attend classes with other babies True’s age and Khloé is making sure she has friends.”

Kardashian Thompson were most recently spotted out at Craig’s in West Hollywood for dinner following the Cleveland Cavalier’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 13. They were holding hands—always a good sign! But they may be back on the rocks now.

At least she has darling little True! It really does seem like Kardashian loves being a mom.

