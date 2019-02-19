Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly Broke Up After He Cheated on Her with Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend

Here’s a sentence we never thought we would say: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, according to TMZ. The site reported on Tuesday, February 19, that Kardashian and Thompson are done after more than two year of dating.

TMZ reports that the final straw came on Saturday, February 16, when Thompson was seen at Delilah’s nightclub in West Hollywood, California, where he was spotted kissing Woods, who has been best friends with Kardashian’s younger sister since they were preteens. Per TMZ, Kardashian found out about the infidelity on Monday and immediately broke up with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. Kardashian and Thompson share 10-month-old daughter True Thompson.

The breakup news comes 10 months after Thompson was first caught cheating on Kardashian at a hookah lounge in Washington D.C. The cheating happened in October 2017, but footage of the moment didn’t come until April 2018, just a few days after Kardashian gave birth to True, her first child with Thompson. “They aren’t speaking,” a source told Us Weekly.

As of now, no one has confirmed the rumor, but Kardashian has been posting cryptic Instagrams suggesting a breakup with Thompson for the past few months. In a recent interview with StyleCaster, Woods talked about how she often reads rumors about herself but rarely addresses them.

“I see everything. Don’t get it twisted. I’m the most unbothered person, but I see everything. I feel like when you address things it just adds more unnecessary attention to it. Especially negativity. It’s just unnecessary,” she said. “But if something is worth addressing, I definitely would. But there hasn’t been a reason to luckily, knock on wood.”

We’re not sure if Woods will respond this time either. What we do know is that nothing is confirmed, so until Kardashian and Thompson confirmed their breakup themselves, it’s best to take their breakup—and cheating rumors—with a grain of salt.