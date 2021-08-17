Khloé Just Responded to Rumors She’s Back Together With Tristan After He Allegedly Cheated Again

Still split. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not back together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum confirmed that she and her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend are still broken up after rumor they’re back together following his recent cheating scandal.

In a tweet on Monday, August 16, the Good American founder responded to a Twitter user who claimed that she has “no self-worth” because of a report she’s back together with Tristan. “At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway…” tweeted user @_Rutie. In her tweet, the user reposted an article from The Mirror, which quoted an In Touch report claimed that Khloé had given Tristan “yet another chance.”

“It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better,” a source told In Touch. “Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over.”

A second source also told In Touch, “He also promised Khloé that things will be different this time around and that he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family and she believes him.”

Khloé, however, shut the rumors down in a response to the Twitter user, where she slammed them for making an “assessment” about her life based on an article. “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me,” she tweeted.

Khloé and Tristan, who share 3-year-old daughter True, split in June after five years of on-again, off-again dating. The breakup came after model Sydney Chase claimed that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with her. did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” Sydney said on the “No Jumper” podcast in April.

In a TikTok video at the time, Sydney doubled down on the claims that Tristan cheated on Khloé with her. “Yes the Tristan rumors are true,” she wrote on her TikTok. In the video, Sydney claimed that Tristan last contacted her on April 13, the day after his and Khloé’s daughter True’s 3rd birthday. She also told viewers that Tristan messaged her after her claims on the “No Jumper” podcast. “The last time we had contact—besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party,” she said.

As fans know, Sydney wasn’t the first time Tristan has been involved in a cheating scandal. In April 2018, while Khloé was pregnant with their daughter True, Tristan was accused of cheating on her with model Lani Blair after photos and videos surfaced of them kissing at a club in New York City. In March 2019, Tristan was involved in a second scandal after he was accused of cheating on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods denied the rumors at the time, claiming that Tristan kissed her (not the other way around) and they didn’t have sex.

A source told E! News in June that the recent cheating rumors was the main reason Khloé ended her relationship with Tristan. “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” the source told the site at the time. “Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

Despite the alleged affair, the source confirmed that Khloé and Tristan agreed to have an amicable relationship for the sake of True. “They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together,” the insider said. “Khloé is very levelheaded when it comes to True and the relationship True has with her dad,. so she will undoubtedly make every effort to ensure that Tristan and True continue to have the same amounts of time that he’s always had with her.”

