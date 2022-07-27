Here’s if Khloe Has ‘Forgiven’ Tristan For Cheating on Her Right Before Their 2nd Baby—It’s ‘Draining’

Offering peace. Khloé Kardashian just slammed Tristan Thompson for the chances of getting back together after their surrogacy. A source close to the Good American founder revealed that she’s not coming back to him.

The source told HollywoodLife on July 27, 2022, that the Chicago Bulls basketball player was “constantly trying” to get back together with her “up until a few weeks ago.” The source added that Tristan was “making all kinds of promises!” Though Khloe was “not budged” when it comes to reuniting. The source continued, “It seems like he’s finally given up on trying to win her back, which is a huge relief for Khloe because it was very draining for her,” the source told us. “All she wants is for them to be healthy and happy co-parents, that’s why she’s forgiven him and wants her family to forgive him too. She doesn’t see the point in hanging on to the negativity and anger but that doesn’t mean she’s letting what he did slide. They are 100% done for good.”

Another source also confirmed to the publication that even though Tristan put her through a lot of pain, Khloé still holds him close to her heart. “Khloe will always love Tristan. No one understands what it is about him and, considering all of the pain he caused, it just makes no sense. But Khloe doesn’t see it that way. Khloe tells her sisters that no one can understand what love is like unless you are in that relationship.”

The Kardashians star made cryptic quotes on multiple Instagram stories that could be directed towards Tristan on July 24, 2022, about “difficult times” she’s faced. “Be thankful. Be thankful that you don’t already have everything you desire. If you did, what would there be to look forward to? Be thankful when you don’t know something for it gives you the opportunity to learn. Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations because they give you opportunities for improvement.” In another story, she wrote, “Be thankful for each new challenge because it will build your strength and character. Be thankful for your mistakes, they will teach you valuable lessons. Be thankful when you’re tired and weary because it means you’ve made a difference.”

On July 13, 2022, Khloe’s representative announced that she and Tristan were expecting a baby via surrogate to Page Six The statement said, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Khloé and Tristan picked out the surrogate before his cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols. “When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated,” a source told People on July 14, 2022. “Shortly after though, Tristan’s new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé. She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.