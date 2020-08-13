Khloé Kardashian Hints Her Relationship with Tristan Thompson Is ‘Not Your Business’

With so many fans wondering if Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together, responses from the rumored couple themselves are really the one way to know for sure. Well, Khloé, 36, decided to post a cryptic comment on her Instagram page—it neither confirms nor denies the rumor, but it sure does contain an important message for everyone who keeps asking about it.

“Not a secret, just not your business,” she wrote in white text over a black background on her Instagram Story on August 13. Ok, Koko—heard you! But many fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have been poring over the speculation on social media, as they believe Khloé has started dating her ex, Tristan, 29, a Cleveland Cavaliers basketballer and father to her daughter, 2-year-old True Thompson, all over again. Rumors sparked in June that Khloé and Tristan had rekindled their romance after being spotted looking rather cuddly together at a party. By July, some fans were convinced the couple was engaged after spotting what appeared to be an engagement ring on Khloé’s hand in photos from her birthday on June 27.

Khloé seemed to shut down the engagement rumors later that month, however, taking to Twitter to express her confusion. “Wait… what? Lol,” she tweeted. “I just came online and I’m even confused lol.” While Khloé didn’t call out the rumor directly, her next tweet sounded like a direct call-out: “Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking,” she added, “Quarantine has us all going 🤪 🤪.”

While Khloé seemed to put the engagement rumor to rest, she never denied a relationship with Tristan. In early August, multiple outlets reported that the couple was indeed back together. “She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy.” According to PEOPLE, Khloé and Tristan have been back together since June 2020.

The Good American founder previously opened up to the outlet about quarantining with Tristan to better co-parent True. “Tristan and I needed that time to heal and I needed time to go through my emotions. But now he’s literally one of my best friends,” she said. “A lot of that has been because of quarantine. We spend a lot of time together with no distractions, and seeing him as a dad and how helpful he is, I’m so grateful. Especially during this time because it’s such an isolating time. I’m really grateful for that support and that additional help.”

Khloé and Tristan originally broke up in February 2019 after the NBA player cheated on her with multiple women—including but not limited to Jordyn Woods, a.k.a. Khloé’s little sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend. The model reportedly kissed Tristan following a party in Los Angeles at the time. And let’s just say that while Khloé may be taking Tristan back, the backlash against Jordyn was so intense that it doesn’t look like Kylie will be calling her “bestie” again any time soon.