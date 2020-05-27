Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Apparently ‘Reconnecting’ While in Quarantine

A new report has fans wondering if Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together while in quarantine. A source told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 26, that Khlo and Tristan have “reconnected” while in quarantine with their 2-year-old daughter True. Does this mean that a reunion is in the works?

“Khloé and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences,” the insider told ET.

As fans know, the Good American designer and the Cleveland Cavaliers player haven’t had the easiest relationship. They broke up in February 2019 after reports that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. On an episode of Red Table Talk, Jordyn claimed that Tristan had kissed her after a party but the two did not have sex. The rendezvous caused a riff in Jordyn’s relationship with Kylie, as well as Khloé who slammed the model on Twitter at the time before apologizing to her and redirecting the blame to Tristan.

A year after the controversy and it seems like KoKo and Tristan, who started dating in 2016 before their 2019 split, seem to be in a good place as they co-parent their daughter True. In a recent Instagram post, Khlo also confirmed that Tristan is the only person who’s allowed to see True while in quarantine and the two have quarantined together since the pandemic started. In May, KoKo also took to Twitter to slam rumors that she was pregnant again with Tristan’s baby.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” she wrote at the time. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

She continued, “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”