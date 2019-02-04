Are Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back On? Here’s the Instagram Clue

Fans are once again turning to Instagram for clues into Khloé Kardashian’s love life. The reality star, who has not been seen with her her boyfriend (?)Tristan Thompson for weeks, just posted a somewhat cryptic Instagram about soulmates, leading fans to believe that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may still be together, according to an Instagram clue.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Kardashian took to her Instagram story (a new favorite emotional release for her, it seems) to share a quote about soulmates. “A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you,” the quote reads. “No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

Woah. Deep. But we’re not entirely surprised. Some of you will remember that just two weeks ago, she shared numerous Instagram stories that made us think the couple might be kaput!

On January 19, 2018, Kardashian shared some deep quotes about relationships and how they are “harder now,” leading fans to believe that she and Thompson were no longer together. “Insecurities become a way of thinking, getting jealous becomes a habit, trust is hard to come by, being hurt became natural and leaving became the only option,” the quote read.

It seems KokK’s Instagram stories are pretty thought out and not thrown up casually. So—what does this mean for Kardashian and Thompson? Is he her soulmate? Or is there someone else who she can find some to “inspire her and complete herself?” We’re on pins and needles.