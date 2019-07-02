Khloé Kardashian Is Apparently ‘Torn’ Over Getting Back Together with Tristan Thompson & Whew Chillay

It’s been a long five months since the Khloé-Tristan-Jordyn drama first started, but are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together post-breakup? Not yet, according to a source for The Sun, but it could happen soon, if Thompson has his way. According to The Sun’s source (whose word should be taken with a grain of salt), the youngest Kardashian sister is “torn” over whether she should take her ex back after his recent cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Per The Sun, Kardashian’s change of heart came after Thompson’s recent birthday message, in which he calls the mother of his child the “most beautiful human” he’s ever met “inside and out.” A source told People that Kardashian “didn’t really get why” Thompson messaged her on her birthday — thinking that the post was to “make himself look good” — but she may have changed her mind since then.

“Khloé is totally confused — Tristan has been begging her to get back together, and he posted that long gushing birthday message to her too,” the source told The Sun. “He’s been asking her to sit down with him properly, have a heart to heart — but she’s refusing. She wants to keep things civil for True’s sake, but she doesn’t want to risk falling for him again and getting her heart broken all over again.”

Kardashian and Thompson share one child together, a baby daughter named True. The Sun’s source also claimed that Thompson is showing his loyalty to Kardashian by buying a big “family” house near her and True. “He’s really keen to show her he’s changed, though — he’s even buying a big ‘family’ house near Khloé’s LA home so he can have True to stay more often, and saying he’d do anything to put things right. Khloé’s torn,” the source said.

Fans want the best for Khloé, and at the end of the day, it’s her decision to make. We just hope she doesn’t get hurt again.

Originally posted on SheKnows.