Khloé Found Out About Tristan’s Alleged Baby Mother on Social Media—She Was ‘Humiliated’

Shocked. Khloé Kardashian reportedly found out about Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby with Maralee Nichols through social media—not from Tristan himself.

The NBA player is currently on the receiving end of a paternity suit filed by Maralee, who recently gave birth to a baby boy she claims is Tristan’s son. The personal trainer alleges in her court filings that she and Tristan had a “months” long affair, during which she conceived her son after sleeping with Tristan in March 2021. At the time, Tristan was still publicly dating Khloé, with whom he shares his daughter True. (The Sacramento Kings player also has a son, Prince Thompson, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig). Now, a source who spoke to The Sun is claiming that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum only found out about Tristan’s affair and alleged child after receiving direct messages about the scandal on social media before the news broke.

“Khloé was shocked to her core when she found out—and even more shocked at how she found out,” the source told The Sun in a report published on December 8, 2021. “It wasn’t Tristan who told her, it was messages on social media that her team were getting way before the story came out.”

The insider also suggested that Khloé was considering getting back together with Tristan before she found out about his latest cheating scandal. “Khloé may now be saying they’ve been broken up since spring—but that’s not the whole story,” the source claims. She had actually been giving Tristan ‘one last chance’—he was getting therapy, and staying single and out of trouble and then they were going to see where they were at.” This echoes what previous sources have said about Khloé’s stance following the scandal. On December 6, 2021, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Khloé—who dated Tristan on and off from 2016 to 2021—had “hope” that she and Tristan would “get back together” one day.

“Khloé is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan’s new baby, especially going into the holidays. Khloé is always so positive, but this brought her down a little,” the insider said at the time. “She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it’s really done for now, but she thinks it’s for the best.”

As for how her family feels about Tristan’s latest scandal, The Sun’s source claims that they are “furious” over how this news makes Khloé look. “Her family are furious she’s been left embarrassed again. They’ve told her she’s been humiliated for the last time,” the insider said. “They’re telling her co-parenting and a friendly relationship is fine, but getting back together with him and acting like a couple is too far.” Only time will tell what Khloé will decide.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

