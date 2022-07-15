Khloe & Tristan Chose the Gender of Their 2nd Baby—Here’s if It’s a Boy or a Girl

Ever since their surprise surrogacy announcement, fans have been wondering: what is Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby’s gender. Multiple sources close to the Good American have confirmed the gender and the cute connection to their first baby, True.

Us Weekly revealed that the gender of the baby is a boy on July 14, 2022. Sources explained that having a boy was always in the plan, and that Tristan and Khloé had intended to give their daughter, True, 4, a little brother. The two also specially chose the embryo to be a boy. The surrogate was reportedly chosen in November 2021 while the couple was still together. However, news broke in December 2021 that Tristan cheated on Khloé with former fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, who also had Tristan’s baby. Maralee sued Tristan for child support, after he denied that he was the father of the child, Theo. However, Tristan ended up confessing that he was the father and publicly apologized to Khloé.

Khloé announced the two having a surrogate on July 13, 2022. A representative of The Kardashians star told Page Six, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Tristan and Khloé, for their part, are not reuniting romantically for the new baby. Sources close to the couple confirmed that Khloé is still hurt over Tristan’s paternity scandal and wants to continue co-parenting with him. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé ] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source told Us on July 14, 2022. The source continued, “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

However, Khloé is back on the dating scene after her sister Kim set her up with a private equity investor. Sources close to the family told People on June 20, 2022, that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

