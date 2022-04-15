Khloé Says She Was ‘Numb’ Over Tristan’s Paternity Affair—Here’s How She Found Out

While promoting her new Hulu series The Kardashians, Khloé revealed the moment she found out about Tristan Thompson’s baby and cheating scandal. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also opened up about how filming the moment became a burden that she could not bear.

Tristan cheated on Khloé with former personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, with whom he welcomed a baby boy in December 2021. Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan, seeking child support and reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. After denying he was the father for weeks, Tristan admitted he cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test confirmed the news in January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Tristan also apologized to Khloé at the time. Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé recalled the shocking moment in an interview with USA Today, where she revealed that she received the news from her sister Kim. The same situation happened with Kendall and Kylie, who called Khloé about Tristan’s affair with Kylie’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. “Déjà vu, I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me. Now it’s good old Kim.”

“I think that was hard for me too,” Kim said, as she broke the news to her sister while filming a workout. Khloé and the rest of her sisters shared how hard it was at the moment to learn the news with the cameras rolling. “When you’re hurt so many times – your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again,” Khloé added. “There is a numbing sensation to it.”

Momager Kris Jenner added that learning news like that is “a bit shocking, but you’re not really focused on the filming of it at all until you watch it back.” Kourtney, meanwhile, noted that the whole commotion of learning about the drama “almost becomes normal, when it should absolutely never become normal.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.