Khloé Kardashian Just Confirmed She Wants a 2nd Baby & Tristan Thompson Is ‘Supportive’ of Their Plan

After months of speculation about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby no. 2 plans, the Good American founder finally confirmed in a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she wants to have “another kid” with the basketball player.

In a sneak peek for KUWTK’s final season, Khloé, 36, tells Tristan, 29, that she wants to give their daughter True Thompson, 2, a sibling. “I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid,” she tells the Boston Celtics player in the clip. And according to a source with E! News, the pair are already “on the same page and both want another baby” just months after getting back together. The pair confirmed their rekindled romance in October 2020 with a kiss while celebrating Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday.

“Khloé knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True,” the insider told E! News on Thursday, January 28. “It’s something they have been working on for a while.”

The source went on to reveal that the NBA player is on board with Khloé’s baby plans. “Tristan is very supportive of Khloé and making this happen,” the insider said. “He goes with her to doctor’s appointments and listens to her feelings. He’s very involved and invested in the future of their family together.”

The pair first started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True two years later. In 2019, however, Khloé and Tristan split after the basketball player kissed Jordyn Woods—the former BFF of Khloé’s little sister, Kylie Jenner. Recent news of Khloé and Tristan’s plans for a second baby comes after speculation about the status of their relationship. The pair reportedly “reconnected” while co-parenting their daughter, True, in the summer of 2020.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. The final season premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. on E!

