Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Apparently Having ‘Discussions’ About Baby No. 2

Now that they’re back together, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s plans for baby no. 2 are already underway, according to Us Weekly. This news comes after multiple sources reported on Wednesday, August 5, that the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 29-year-old NBA star are giving their relationship another shot.

The couple has been spending their quarantine together at Khloé’s home in Los Angeles to better co-parent their daughter, 2-year-old True Thompson. After months in isolation, however, it looks like all the quality time spent together has helped the pair rekindle their romance. “She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True,” a source told PEOPLE. “And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy.” According to the outlet, Khloé and Tristan have been back together since June 2020.

With little distraction from the outside world, the Good American founder has been able to focus on whether she was ready to give Tristan another chance. One source tells Us Weekly that “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine.” According to the outlet, the KUWTK star is even thinking of more kids and she and Tristan are having “discussions” about that.“Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” adds a source. But whether that’s something that will happen with Tristan remains to be seen. After all, there are still hurdles to overcome after their time in isolation wraps up.

“The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship,” adds Us Weekly‘s insider. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?” A second source with PEOPLE echoes these concerns, saying that basketball seasons spent traveling away from home “is when he would mess up their relationship.” Khloé, meanwhile, “hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family.”

But it’s entirely possible that distractions will make their way back into Tristan’s life, whether that’s work or play. And the basketball player certainly hasn’t done the best job of fielding those. Tristan has cheated on Khloé multiple times in the past—and one of those incidents includes his infamous 2019 kiss with Jordyn Woods, a.k.a. bestie to Khloé’s little sister, Kylie Jenner.

It sounds like Khloé is trying her best to move past that. In June, she opened up to PEOPLE about how she’s been so “grateful” to have Tristan in her life again. “Tristan and I needed that time to heal and I needed time to go through my emotions. But now he’s literally one of my best friends,” she said. “A lot of that has been because of quarantine. We spend a lot of time together with no distractions, and seeing him as a dad and how helpful he is, I’m so grateful. Especially during this time because it’s such an isolating time. I’m really grateful for that support and that additional help.”