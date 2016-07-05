Khloé Kardashian and Trey Songz Were Apparently Making Out in Las Vegas

Khloe Kardashian and her revenge body were apparently “all over” hip-hop artist Trey Songz (whose government name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson) while visiting Las Vegas over the weekend. According to Us Weekly‘s sources, the pair were seen hanging out (and hooking up) on Sunday with a group of friends at MGM Hotel “for all to see.”

“They were all over each other,” a source said, adding, “It was really obvious they were together.” The night before was also allegedly PDA-heavy, with more sources spotting the couple getting cozy in a VIP booth at Drai’s nightclub. Shockingly, there doesn’t seem to be any Snapchat or Instagram documentation of the alleged hookup from Khloe or fans at the club, but it’s still early days.

The “Bottoms Up” singer and Kardashian were first linked at her birthday party last week in Hollywood, where they were reportedly seen flirting. These rumors caused Khloe to post—then swiftly delete—a heated statement on her website, calling out tabloids for slut-shaming famous women. “The most annoying thing about tabloid rumors is the double standard,” she wrote. “If I’m ‘spotted’ hanging with a guy at a party—even if I’m just saying hi for a quick second—it immediately becomes a negative headline about how many guys I’m dating or how I’m getting back into a new relationship. Men don’t get that reputation! They get a pat on the back. It irritates me.”

Kardashian is newly single after filing for divorce from Lamar Odom on Thursday, May 26.