Khloé Is Reportedly ‘Getting Close’ to Her Ex Trey Songz—Here’s Why Her Family Is ‘Appalled’

After they were spotted attending a party together in Los Angeles, some people couldn’t help but wonder…Are Khloé Kardashian and Trey Songz dating again?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, and the “Bottoms Up” singer, 37, were seen at an “intimate” party hosted by Justin Bieber in West Hollywood on March 12, 2022, according to Page Six. The outlet reports that the pair sat in the same booth together and spent most of the night having one-on-one conversations with each other. Khloé and Trey previously sparked dating rumors in July 2016, just months before the reality star began dating her now-ex, Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

At the time, Khloé was reportedly spotted making out with the singer at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. On a separate occasion, the pair visited Topgolf, where they were “all over each other,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly at the time. “It was really obvious they were together,” the insider said, adding, “They were with a group of friends right in the heart of the fourth floor for all to see.”

According to Page Six, Khloé and Trey were “seriously dating” at the time and even attended Kevin Hart’s wedding to Eniko together. It’s unclear, however, why they decided to call it quits, and Khloé and Trey have never confirmed nor denied if they were really dating. Now, all these years later, their reunion at Justin Bieber’s party is sparking renewed dating rumors—but what’s really going on here?

Are Khloé Kardashian and Trey Songz dating?

So, are Khloé and Trey dating again? For starters, Trey is taken—so it’s unlikely that he and Khloé are dating at the moment. The “Heart Attack” singer is married to Caro Colon, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son. Still, Khloé and Trey’s recent outing has fans wondering what’s going on between them.

“Khloé has always had a thing about Trey,” a source told The Sun on March 15, 2022. “She hooked up with him back in 2016 and they stayed friends even after it was all over.” Now, the insider says that the Good American cofounder is offering her support to Trey after he was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

“He’s been texting her recently, as he’s been caught up in a big mess with the accusations,” the insider alleged. “She’s lending him a shoulder to cry on, because she also needs one too—and she is carrying a lot of anger over the Tristan chapter, and how it ended,” the source adds, referring to Khloé’s ex Tristan, who recently apologized for cheating on her again after a January 2022 paternity test confirmed he fathered a third child with another woman.

However, Khloé’s family is concerned about her getting close to Trey given his legal troubles. “The thing with Khloe is that she thinks she can rescue and help all these bad boys, but her family are appalled that she’s hanging out with Trey again, and have told her it would be really damaging to get involved with the whole thing,” the source said. “They think she should stay away from him.” Only time will tell if she chooses to take their advice.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” As Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked, “There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.