Khloe Kardashian Debuts Tiny Waist on Instagram, Thanks Her ‘Waist Trainer’

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner aren’t the only sisters obsessed with posting photos of their bodies to Instagram these days. Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian posted a mirror selfie that showed her teeny-tiny waist—the result, apparently, of a body-shaping “waist trainer.”

The photo shows the reality star wearing tight blue jeans and a black top, with the caption “I love my waist trainer from @premadonna87!!!! Miss @blacchyna has me obsessed!!! Who doesn’t love to feel tight and right?!? 😍 #whatsawaist #waistgang #Fitness #GetItRight.”

The post has nearly 600,000 likes, with comments like “Omg it’s tiny but no more ur gorgeous and I loved ur curves xxxxx” and “#myinspiration.”

Although she called out her shapewear, Khloe has made no secret of her recent dedication to fitness, having dropped 30 pounds thanks to near-daily sessions with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

In February, the 29-year-old told Cosmopolitan Australia: “I’ve definitely become obsessed with working out! It’s funny, because my weight has always fluctuated — but recently so many people have been saying “you look so good, you’ve lost all this weight.” It’s actually been about a year and a half that I’ve been making a lifestyle change. There’s no quick fix, I would say.”

As one does, Khloe has taken to posting new body on Instagram often, but we don’t mind—there’s something sort of triumphant about it, rather than over-sexed (ahem, Kylie Jenner) or braggy (like her sister Kim.)

What do you think: Does Khloe look amazing? Weigh in below!