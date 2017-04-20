The Weird Reason Khloé Kardashian Won’t Thread Her Eyebrows

The last place you’ll ever see Khloé Kardashian: in an eyebrow-threading salon. Though she definitely waxes her brows (and lasers the bejeezus out of the rest of her body), she won’t touch an eyebrow-threader with a 10-foot pole. “I always darken my brows because they are naturally light, but to shape them, I wax and never, ever thread,” she wrote on her app.

“I heard the grossest story about threading!” she continued. “Someone had herpes on their mouth and then the client got it on their brows! I don’t thread because someone’s saliva might be going on my face!” OK, ew.

Kardashian added that she’s committed to the laser when it comes to her underarms, legs, and bikini line. “No nasty ingrown hairs. I laser my bikini line!” she wrote. “I recently started lasering my legs too. It’s so much easier than having to shave every single day,” Kardashian continued.

She called out her favorite laser location, which younger sister Kylie Jenner hits up too: “I go to my girl at a place called Sev Laser,” Kardashian said. “Kylie goes here too and we loooove it!!! My girl Sev is dope and is my Armenian sister from another mister.” And she doesn’t stop there: “It’s all about that laser for my underarms” too, she concluded.

There you have it. If you want to copy Khloé Kardashian’s body hair tips, now you know just what to do. Laser, laser, laser—and never thread.