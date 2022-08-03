Khloé Just Shaded Taylor After a Leak Revealed She Uses Her Private Plane Way More Than the Kardashians

Over usage. Khloé Kardashian shaded Taylor Swift subtly for using her private jet more than her family. The Good American founder liked a post that joked about how the shocking information got leaked.

On August 2, 2022, Khloé liked an Instagram post shared by @KardashianSocial that suggested that her mom, Kris Jenner, leaked the information that Taylor Swift uses her private jet the most among all celebrities. The Instagram post featured the caption, “who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?” The video then played a video where Kris sits down for an interview and asks to introduce herself, in which she responded, “Kris f—king Jenner.”

The leak about Taylor came after reports that Kris’ daughter Kylie Jenner used her private jet for flights as short as 17 minutes, via the Twitter account @CelebJets. Yard, an analytics agency then produced a list of the biggest celebrity offenders of CO2 emissions. Taylor Swift appeared on the top of the list, with the agency reporting that “Taylor’s jet has an average flight time of just 80 minutes and an average of 139.36 miles per flight. Her total flight emissions for the year come in at 8,293.54 tonnes, or 1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions. Taylor’s shortest recorded flight of 2022 was just 36 minutes, flying from Missouri to Nashville.” A rep for Taylor told BuzzFeed News, “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.” Kylie did not end up on the list, though many people on social media called her a “climate criminal” for her excessive private air travel.

Among those on the list, however, include Kylie’s on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott and her sister Kim Kardashian. According to Yard, Travis racked up “3033.3 tonnes of CO2e just this year, with an average flight journey of just 7.31 miles –the shortest average in the top 10.” Meanwhile Kim’s jet, “emitted 4268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights: 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year. Kim’s jet has an average flight time of 85.49 minutes, for an average journey length of 99.78 miles.”

