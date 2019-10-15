Khloé Kardashian Just Shared A Taylor Swift Quote—We Want To Know How Kanye & Kim Feel

It’s no secret Kim Kardashian and Kayne West have bad blood with Taylor Swift. So fans were surprised with Khloé Kardashian’s Taylor Swift quote on Instagram. The reality star shared numerous inspiring quotes to motivate her Monday but this one was a particularly interesting choice given the history between Swift and Khloé’s sister. But perhaps the 35-year-old doesn’t see the usefulness in furthering the drama. It doesn’t need to be a big thing. She liked T-Swift’s quote, so she posted it. Next.

The quote of choice was, “People are going to judge you anyway…so you might as well do what you want.” We’re honestly pretty sure Khloé can relate to a lot of what Swift has gone through with the press and public feuds. Paparazzi are always following their every move, people have opinions on every decision they make. It’s not surprising that Khloé would connect with the sentiment of Swift’s quote.

Swift’s issues with the KarJenner/West fam have also only ever had to do with Kanye, Kim and a little bit Kylie. (Kim and Kylie intentionally kept announcing their new makeup collabs on the same days Swift released new music or updates…weird). But the beef started at the VMAs back in 2009, when Kanye interrupted Swift’s best music video award speech to say Beyoncé should’ve won. Awk. But also, like Beyoncé is fire so he wasn’t wrong. But he was wrong to take the spotlight away from Swift, a rising star, and steal her joy. Ever since then things have remained strained between the rapper, his reality star wife and the country-singer-turned-pop-sensation.

But Khloé is doing her own thing and we think it’s cool of her to take the high road, including the “Lover” singer in her Monday motivation.

In a September 18 interview with Rolling Stone, Swift explained that Kanye’s behavior changes depending on whether the cameras are watching or not. “I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone, and talk s***. And I was so upset,” she explained. Yikes. Doesn’t sound good.