Khloé Kardashian May Need More Than Tristan Thompson’s Heart-Eye Emojis To Take Him Back

Lately, Tristan Thompson has been shooting his shot with Khloé Kardashian since the big fall out, and now we’re reading into this recent flirtatious comment. Khloé Kardashian’s take Tristan Thompson back clue is not looking too promising.

On October 23, Tristan left heart-eye emojis under Khloé Kardashian’s car selfie. In the Instagram picture, she is wearing an unbuttoned blouse with a large gold medallion, gold hoops, and a pair of shades. Her caption reads: “The Armenian Coat Of Arms around my neck 🙏🏽🇦🇲.”

An exclusive source told HollywoodLife, “Khloé is a smart woman and she knows exactly what Tristan is trying to do.” So that about sums up her reaction to the Insta flirting. She’s too smart to fall for it.

The source also said, “Khloé doubts he could ever win her back, but if it happens, it would only be if she feels she could truly trust him 100 percent again; and that’s not going to happen anytime soon. He’s done too much damage at this point and Khloé can’t imagine how she could ever fully trust him with her heart again. It’s just not in the cards right now.”

Another exclusive source told HollywoodLife, “She does spend time with Tristan and she isn’t secretive about that because the time they spend together is with True, Khloé wants her to have at least some experience of her mom and dad spending time together. But she swears his sweet talking is not going to work when it comes to roping her back into a relationship.”

We’ve noticed Tristan sliding in the comments a few times. When Khloé posted a selfie under the sun he said, “The sun is shinning bright on a beautiful *diamond emoji,” and on another portrait he wrote, “Perfection 😍.” But it seems to Khloé that they’re just…comments. I guess Tristan will have to join the others who are waiting to take their shot!